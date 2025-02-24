Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Clippers-Pacers Game

Ben Simmons played 24 minutes against the Pacers.

Ben Stinar

Nov 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) dribbles the ball in the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) dribbles the ball in the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers played the Pacers in Indiana.

The Clippers lost by a score of 129-111.

Ben Simmons finished the loss with eight points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 3/7 from the field in 24 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@DonTrellBullies: "I mean why is Ben Simmons still playing basketball"

@agentLandoo: "Ben Simmons already wayyyyy better than Amir lmao"

@_ImTheAnswer: "I rather have got rid of Dunn when his stock was high.

With Ben Simmons on the team now, Dunn is pointless."

@erkojaleel: "Ben Simmons can’t be the guy we waiting on… he stinks in real life lmao that’s y’all PG1 though"

@jrwheatl22: "Can you imagine if Ben Simmons was good at playing basketball."

@ChanNBAthoughts: "Ben Simmons looks great as a Clipper. Brings some dynamic play they desperately need to counter Harden and Kawhi. You probably leave him as sixth man but I think he needs to eat up more of the DJJ/Dunn/AC minutes when everyone’s back healthy."

@TylerDBrooke: "It's one thing to see the jokes about Ben Simmons.

It's another to actually watch him try to score.

It's...really bad."

@TheVinciEra: "Death, taxes and Ben Simmons missing layups…

Tried to warn clippers fans 😂😂"

The Clippers dropped to 31-25 in 56 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Ben Simmons
Feb 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers guard/forward Nicolas Batum (33) and guard/forward Ben Simmons (25) react to an out of bounds ball against Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) after a call by referee Andy Nagy (83) during overtime at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Following the Pacers, the Clippers will play their next game on Monday when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.