NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Clippers-Pacers Game
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers played the Pacers in Indiana.
The Clippers lost by a score of 129-111.
Ben Simmons finished the loss with eight points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 3/7 from the field in 24 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@DonTrellBullies: "I mean why is Ben Simmons still playing basketball"
@agentLandoo: "Ben Simmons already wayyyyy better than Amir lmao"
@_ImTheAnswer: "I rather have got rid of Dunn when his stock was high.
With Ben Simmons on the team now, Dunn is pointless."
@erkojaleel: "Ben Simmons can’t be the guy we waiting on… he stinks in real life lmao that’s y’all PG1 though"
@jrwheatl22: "Can you imagine if Ben Simmons was good at playing basketball."
@ChanNBAthoughts: "Ben Simmons looks great as a Clipper. Brings some dynamic play they desperately need to counter Harden and Kawhi. You probably leave him as sixth man but I think he needs to eat up more of the DJJ/Dunn/AC minutes when everyone’s back healthy."
@TylerDBrooke: "It's one thing to see the jokes about Ben Simmons.
It's another to actually watch him try to score.
It's...really bad."
@TheVinciEra: "Death, taxes and Ben Simmons missing layups…
Tried to warn clippers fans 😂😂"
The Clippers dropped to 31-25 in 56 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Following the Pacers, the Clippers will play their next game on Monday when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.