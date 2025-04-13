Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Clippers-Warriors Game

Ben Simmons played 11 minutes against the Warriors.

Ben Stinar

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the LA Clippers played the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

The Clippers won (in overtime) by a score of 124-119.

Ben Simmons finished with two rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

SM Highlights: "Ben Simmons finds Derrick Jones Jr. who dunks all over Steph Curry, oh my gosh what a dunk here 😂"

@pregamedullah: "Ben Simmons is actually garbage there isn’t a single positive thing he does on the basketball floor anymore"

@MaskedInLA: "Ben Simmons really used to get Bron comparisons bro 💀"

@swishout: "Ben Simmons still doesn’t even look at the rim. It’s sad to watch"

@SJBasketball8: "ben simmons’ career arc has been truly sad to watch. being this irrelevant in what’s supposed to be his prime years is genuinely an outcome i couldn’t have predicted"

@nikotaughtyou: "I don’t want to say too much about Ben Simmons but he does not look like a basketball player right now"

Ben Simmons
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) at the end of the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Nate Jones: "Ben Simmons was once this fluid athlete and now moves like he had a rod placed in his back."

@GInglett26: "Ben Simmons still being employed by the nba needs to be investigated"

@casualtakeking: "Ben Simmons still passing up wide open layups 😭"

The Clippers finished the regular season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.

They head into the NBA playoffs in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.

Ben Simmons
Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) and Brooklyn Nets forward Maxwell Lewis (27) watch a foul shot during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Simmons is in his ninth NBA year.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.