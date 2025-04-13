NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Clippers-Warriors Game
On Sunday afternoon, the LA Clippers played the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
The Clippers won (in overtime) by a score of 124-119.
Ben Simmons finished with two rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
SM Highlights: "Ben Simmons finds Derrick Jones Jr. who dunks all over Steph Curry, oh my gosh what a dunk here 😂"
@pregamedullah: "Ben Simmons is actually garbage there isn’t a single positive thing he does on the basketball floor anymore"
@MaskedInLA: "Ben Simmons really used to get Bron comparisons bro 💀"
@swishout: "Ben Simmons still doesn’t even look at the rim. It’s sad to watch"
@SJBasketball8: "ben simmons’ career arc has been truly sad to watch. being this irrelevant in what’s supposed to be his prime years is genuinely an outcome i couldn’t have predicted"
@nikotaughtyou: "I don’t want to say too much about Ben Simmons but he does not look like a basketball player right now"
Nate Jones: "Ben Simmons was once this fluid athlete and now moves like he had a rod placed in his back."
@GInglett26: "Ben Simmons still being employed by the nba needs to be investigated"
@casualtakeking: "Ben Simmons still passing up wide open layups 😭"
The Clippers finished the regular season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They head into the NBA playoffs in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.
Simmons is in his ninth NBA year.