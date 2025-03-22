Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Grizzlies-Clippers Game

Ben Simmons played 13 minutes against the Grizzlies.

Ben Stinar

Mar 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) steals the ball from Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) steals the ball from Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the LA Clippers beat the Memphis Grizzlies (at home) by a score of 128-108.

Ben Simmons finished the win with two rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 0/1 from the field in 13 minutes of playing time.

Ben Simmons
Mar 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) steals the ball from Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@shuzbut1115124: "Ben Simmons career is on the line I say that he's earning a minimum contact."

@_JOTUS: "Serious question.

Why is Ben Simmons still in the league?"

@CLIPSFANBTW: "Ben Simmons really has no explosiveness anymore man"

@dtownwillie: "If you watch Ben Simmons you can tell how cooked his back is. Dude don’t even look right running."

Ben Simmons
Feb 26, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) passes the ball against Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Justin Russo: "This is a big lineup the Clippers are rolling with early in the second quarter:

Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ben Simmons
Ivica Zubac"

@PatMils09: "I know this has been a thing but Ben Simmons is so afraid to shoot or try and score. 🤷‍♂️"

@CWtheProducer: "I had no clue Ben Simmons played for the Clippers..."

@__MotsoS: "I get Ben Simmons doesn’t want to shoot anymore in his lifetime. But bro, lay ups too? Dunk it? Why is the first thing a pass ?"

Ben Simmons
Mar 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) steals the ball from Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With the win, the Clippers improved to 40-30 in 70 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

Following the Grizzlies, the Clippers will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.