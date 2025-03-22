NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Grizzlies-Clippers Game
On Friday night, the LA Clippers beat the Memphis Grizzlies (at home) by a score of 128-108.
Ben Simmons finished the win with two rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 0/1 from the field in 13 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@shuzbut1115124: "Ben Simmons career is on the line I say that he's earning a minimum contact."
@_JOTUS: "Serious question.
Why is Ben Simmons still in the league?"
@CLIPSFANBTW: "Ben Simmons really has no explosiveness anymore man"
@dtownwillie: "If you watch Ben Simmons you can tell how cooked his back is. Dude don’t even look right running."
Justin Russo: "This is a big lineup the Clippers are rolling with early in the second quarter:
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ben Simmons
Ivica Zubac"
@PatMils09: "I know this has been a thing but Ben Simmons is so afraid to shoot or try and score. 🤷♂️"
@CWtheProducer: "I had no clue Ben Simmons played for the Clippers..."
@__MotsoS: "I get Ben Simmons doesn’t want to shoot anymore in his lifetime. But bro, lay ups too? Dunk it? Why is the first thing a pass ?"
With the win, the Clippers improved to 40-30 in 70 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
Following the Grizzlies, the Clippers will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.