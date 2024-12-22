NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Jazz-Nets Game
On Saturday evening, the Brooklyn Nets played the Utah Jazz (at home) in New York.
The Nets lost by a score of 105-94.
Despite the loss, Ben Simmons finished with 15 points, six rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 5/11 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@itstharose: "I got a feeling Ben Simmons is gonna silent a lot people next year now that he’s the main PG on Brooklyn 👀 "
Legion Hoops: "Ben Simmons in the past 3 games:
15 PTS - 10 AST - 6 REB
12 PTS - 7 AST - 5 REB
10 PTS - 8 AST - 4 REB"
@ItBegins2012: "If Ben Simmons is your second leading scorer you probably lost"
Billy Reinhardt: "Ben Simmons just played his best three game stretch as a Net since a five game stretch in the early portion of the 2022-2023 season.
His numbers (3 games):
12.3 points
8.3 assists (1.5 AST/TO)
5.0 rebounds
1.3 steals
52% FG (9.0 FGA/g)
89% FT (3.6 FTA/g)
31 MPG"
@dhsutherland: "You can't be watching Ben Simmons and think getting the top pick gives you some kind of certainty in getting a championship player"
@brooklynnets85: "Ben Simmons playing annoyingly well rn
Should’ve bought him out months ago, Nets would’ve fell apart rn without any passing / playmaking"
@WillNetsFan: "If Ben Simmons and Keon Johnson are taking the most shots on the team I feel great about the tank"
The Nets dropped to 11-17 in their first 28 games of the season.