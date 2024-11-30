Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Magic-Nets Game

Ben Simmons played 26 minutes against the Orlando Magic.

Ben Stinar

Nov 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) drives past Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) drives past Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center.

The Nets lost by a score of 123-100 to fall to 9-11 in their first 20 games of the season.

Three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons finished with four points, seven rebounds and eight assists while shooting 2/2 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@erikslater_: "Ben Simmons missed a pair of free throws with 11:16 left in the second quarter. He did not attempt a shot for the rest of the game."

@FBball123: "Ben Simmons has been on the floor for 20 mins and I haven’t felt his presence once

His downfall needs to be studied man"

@tony_activist: "Ben Simmons is a disgrace to the game of basketball. Literally. Just retire dude. You obviously don’t wanna be out there."

@wilkomcv: "Ben Simmons has been throwing in these little misdirections with his passes out of hand-offs recently and it's been kinda fun"

@NicolasThicolas: "What’s so frustrating about Ben Simmons is how mentally weak he is. He could genuinely score so much more by being aggressive but he’s so afraid to miss that he just doesnt"

@BillyReinhardt: "Ben Simmons and Goga Bitadze need to finish this in an MMA cage after this game.

They’ve been wrestling all night."

With the loss, the Nets had their three-game winning streak come to an end.

They will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they remain at home to host the Magic (again).

The Nets are 4-4 in eight games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.