NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Magic-Nets Game
On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center.
The Nets lost by a score of 123-100 to fall to 9-11 in their first 20 games of the season.
Three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons finished with four points, seven rebounds and eight assists while shooting 2/2 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@erikslater_: "Ben Simmons missed a pair of free throws with 11:16 left in the second quarter. He did not attempt a shot for the rest of the game."
@FBball123: "Ben Simmons has been on the floor for 20 mins and I haven’t felt his presence once
His downfall needs to be studied man"
@tony_activist: "Ben Simmons is a disgrace to the game of basketball. Literally. Just retire dude. You obviously don’t wanna be out there."
@wilkomcv: "Ben Simmons has been throwing in these little misdirections with his passes out of hand-offs recently and it's been kinda fun"
@NicolasThicolas: "What’s so frustrating about Ben Simmons is how mentally weak he is. He could genuinely score so much more by being aggressive but he’s so afraid to miss that he just doesnt"
@BillyReinhardt: "Ben Simmons and Goga Bitadze need to finish this in an MMA cage after this game.
They’ve been wrestling all night."
With the loss, the Nets had their three-game winning streak come to an end.
They will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they remain at home to host the Magic (again).
The Nets are 4-4 in eight games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.