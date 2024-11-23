NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-76ers Game
On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets lost to the 76ers by a score of 113-98 in Philadelphia.
Ben Simmons finished his night with two points, four rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 1/4 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance.
@k0pey1: "THE SIXERS WON A BASKETBALL GAME
THANK YOU BEN SIMMONS"
@jefcom1: "No idea how any team can give Ben Simmons minutes. Unbelievable downfall"
@Ceo_Branding: "Perhaps no basketball player has had a more significant drop than Ben Simmons!
He was Philadelphia’s hope!
Him and Joel Embiid were suppose to be champions with the 76ers!
Instead he flamed out in the playoffs and is set for a journeyman career!
Is Ben Simmons one of the NBA’s greatest let downs this century?"
@BrooklynNetcast: "Ben Simmons seriously isn’t an NBA player anymore man"
@ItBegins2012: "After this game the nets should start the process of eliminating Ben Simmons from the rotation for the rest of the season."
@erikslater_: "Jordi Fernandez leaving Ben Simmons in this game, which was close, until the three-minute mark of the 4th quarter was quite the decision."
@BKNetsfan4ever: "This coach is sabotaging himself by having Ben Simmons out there. There’s no way we can win with him on the floor man"
@bballdeepdives: "What’s the point of having Ben Simmons on the court?"
@joey_base: "Jordi Fernandez can’t possibly be trying to win there’s no explanation for why Ben Simmons is still in this game"
Simmons played four seasons for the 76ers.
He made three NBA All-Star Games in that span.
The Nets will resume action on Sunday when they visit the Sacramento Kings.