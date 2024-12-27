Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Bucks Game

Ben Simmons played 28 minutes against the Bucks.

Dec 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) reacts against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
On Thursday evening, the Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Bucks in Milwaukee.

The Nets won by a score of 111-105.

Ben Simmons finished with eight points, four rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 4/9 from the field in 28 minutes of playing time.

Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.

Nets Nation: "Ben Simmons slams it down with two hands off the bounce pass from Nic Claxton 💪"

@nick_chaplin: "Ben Simmons is a turnover dummy"

Steve Jones Jr.: "Talking on defense is important, switching late in games is important because if you do not nail it you end up with Ben Simmons getting 2 on the ball and opening up a pick and pop for Cam Johnson."

C.J. Holmes: "That was Ben Simmons' first FGM outside the paint since Feb. 13, 2023."

@FBuhlersDayOff: "The Ben Simmons downfall needs to be studied. That dude is horrible."

@TheVinciEra: "Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton are LOCKED IN defensively here down the stretch"

@DameT1m3: "We just doubled Ben Simmons btw"

@LakeShowMac: "I wouldn't mind having Ben Simmons on the Lakers"

@Lambo0309: "How tf is Ben Simmons a starter in the league"

@megnm8: "Ben Simmons starting for the Nets.. lol"

Erik Slater: "The Bucks just doubled Ben Simmons on a ball screen at the three-point line and left Cam Johnson wide-open for a three.

On the biggest possession of the game. Pathetic."

The Nets improved to 12-18 in their first 30 games.

They will resume action on Friday night when they host the San Antonio Spurs.

