NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Celtics Game
On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Celtics in Boston.
The game was a thriller, but the Nets lost by a score of 108-104 in overtime.
Ben Simmons finished with eight points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 4/6 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@tomrahme9: "Ben Simmons might be comfortably a top 7 player on the court when Jayson and white are sitting in this game"
@JCizzurp: "Ben Simmons is doing something incredible. Do you know how hard it is to play in the NBA and almost NEVER look at the basket?"
@BenDove36227958: "Good to see Ben Simmons still has no jumper… forgot he was still in the league tbh"
@SageLoc: "Ben Simmons gotta be the most annoying player to watch doesn’t even think about shooting"
Bobby Manning: "He hasn't looked *great* tonight, but this is about as close to the old dynamic Ben Simmons as I've seen in years."
@icemanthedon: "Dennis Schroeder And Ben Simmons as point guards is a problem to deal with 😂😂😂"
Erik Slater: "Vintage Ben Simmons coming out to play."
@NetsKingdomAJ: "Ben Simmons off the bench so far
8 PTS
7 AST
5 REB
Ben 10 has regained his composure from the first half and has been good playmaking and being aggressive w/ the 2nd unit."
The Nets are 4-5 in their first nine games.
They will now play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Simmons is in his fourth season as a member of the Nets.