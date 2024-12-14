NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Grizzlies Game
On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets played the Grizzlies in Memphis.
The Nets lost by a score of 135-119 to fall to 10-15 in their first 25 games of the season.
Ben Simmons finished the loss with two points, four rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 1/3 from the field in 21 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@WeatherMane: "Ben Simmons is still a special defender"
@BrooklynNetcast: "Ben Simmons makes a few passes every month that remind you why he was an All-Star"
@NetsCifer: "Ben Simmons putting on a passing clinic, 4 assists in 6 minutes"
@AlexGuerin1: "Ben Simmons finally gets points with under 6 minutes left. A Christmas miracle!(?)"
@Atrain023: "Ben Simmons wants nothing to do with that ball. He waits to cut, he goes out of his way to set screens and when he does get it he rifles it at his teammates."
@RealEricAdamcik: "Ah yes, the rare game with a simultaneous Ja Morant triple-double watch,
And a Ben Simmons triple-single watch."
@nets_world72380: "Ben Simmons the only nets player to play tonight with 0 points
However he has the third best plus minus of all nets at -1 behind Milton and Clowney."
@Jersey2Brooklyn: "Ben Simmons' value is making other players shine ✨"
Simmons is in his third year playing for the Nets.
They will play their next game on Monday evening when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.