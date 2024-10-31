NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Grizzlies Game
On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets played the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.
The Nets won by a score of 119-106 to improve to 2-3 in their first five games.
Ben Simmons finished the victory with eight points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 4/5 from the field in 25 minutes of playing time.
NBA fans reacted to his performance.
@slystone2016: "If i was Ben Simmons i would have a talk with coach. No way in starting only to benched at the end of the 2nd and 4th quarter… #BKNvsMEM"
@BillyReinhardt: "Two of Ben Simmons’ most aggressive drives all year.
Both attacks with 100% intent to score."
@steelguttey: "nets are looking far to good to start this season please keep your eyes on the prize and give ben simmons the ball"
@JeriTsaiNets: "Ben Simmons 🫱🏾🫲🏽Jordi Fernandez"
@SayMane901: "Watching Ben Simmons in person bro is so cooked
he has the back of a 60yr old"
@camgonework15: "Idc i still got faith in Ben Simmons lol bro i still see the potential if he literally just act the rim and continue to be the playmaker he already is he’ll be lethal but he won’t try to score🤦🏾♂️"
@SharifKeaton: "I understand that Ben Simmons is giving maximum effort on the defensive end when it comes to pressuring the basketball, but he has to stop picking up unnecessary fouls when his man is 40 feet away from the basket. He's too valuable to this Nets team right now."
@langwhitaker: "Ben Simmons picks up his 5th foul with 7 mins left in the 3rd quarter"
The Nets will play their next game on Friday evening when they host the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center in New York.
Simmons is in his fourth year with the Nets.