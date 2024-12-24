NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Heat Game
On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets played the Miami Heat in Florida.
They lost by a score of 110-95 to fall to 11-18 in their first 29 games of the season.
Ben Simmons finished the loss with four points, two rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 1/2 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@FullstopPicks: "The number of open layups Ben Simmons passes up is embarrassing"
@__Trendz__: "Ben simmons is not a hooper!"
@MorrisChestbutt: "Ben Simmons is 11-13 from the free throw line in his last few games. That’s roughly 85%. Is anyone else keeping up with this? That has to be a career best stretch or something"
@ItcouldbeJ: "Ben Simmons vision passing the ball has always been phenomenal."
Billy Reinhardt: "Noah Clowney has been fantastic tonight. The two-man game with him and Ben Simmons continues to get better. They complement each other well."
@JeriTsaiNets: "Nets lose to the heat.
Ben Simmons looked great with playmaking and defense.
Cam Johnson is still scoring great.
Claxton is inconsequential for Brooklyn as a max player.
Great competition and showing by players but results in a loss good for the tank. Great night overall"
@NetsNationCP: "Ben Simmons lobs it to Keon Johnson, who finished this with STYLE 😲 "
@brooklynnets85: "I mean we can admit it: Ben Simmons is playing well for like the first time as a Net rn and they should’ve just bought him out before the year so in a situation like this they’d have no passing on the floor
He’s the only reason this isn’t a 20 point game"
The Nets will resume action on Thursday evening when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
Simmons is in his third season playing for Brooklyn.