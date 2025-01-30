NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Hornets Game
On Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 104-83 (in North Carolina).
Ben Simmons finished the win with ten points, two rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 4/6 from the field in 23 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@AntiTanking: "2025 Ben Simmons when his Floater is working"
Doug Norrie: "Hornets are letting Ben Simmons dribble all the way into the restricted area before even thinking about guarding him"
@JeriTsaiNets: "Why can't Ben Simmons ever play like this against non tanking teams..."
@heiswayy: "Ben Simmons still has it, all he needs is consistency and staying fit, man."
@Nets_Frequent: "Ben Simmons the moment the Nets need to lose"
@PastPresentBall: "Ben Simmons can’t even be relevant in a blowout against the hornets bench squad"
Erik Slater: "I'm aware some Nets fans will be frustrated by this win, especially after they brought Ben Simmons and Trendon Watford back for the matchup.
But I'm not even sure Brooklyn's fully-stripped-down roster could lose to this Hornets group. They're really, really bad."
@1NDONLYJAMAICA: "Why is Ben Simmons still in the NBA ."
The Nets improved to 15-33 in 48 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They also snapped a seven-game losing streak.
The Nets will play their next game on Saturday when they visit Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets in Texas.
On the road, they are 10-17 in the 27 games they have played away from Barclays Center in Brookyn, New York.