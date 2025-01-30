Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Hornets Game

Ben Simmons played 23 minutes against the Hornets.

Ben Stinar

Jan 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during pre game warm ups against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 104-83 (in North Carolina).

Ben Simmons finished the win with ten points, two rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 4/6 from the field in 23 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@AntiTanking: "2025 Ben Simmons when his Floater is working"

Doug Norrie: "Hornets are letting Ben Simmons dribble all the way into the restricted area before even thinking about guarding him"

@JeriTsaiNets: "Why can't Ben Simmons ever play like this against non tanking teams..."

@heiswayy: "Ben Simmons still has it, all he needs is consistency and staying fit, man."

@Nets_Frequent: "Ben Simmons the moment the Nets need to lose"

@PastPresentBall: "Ben Simmons can’t even be relevant in a blowout against the hornets bench squad"

Erik Slater: "I'm aware some Nets fans will be frustrated by this win, especially after they brought Ben Simmons and Trendon Watford back for the matchup.

But I'm not even sure Brooklyn's fully-stripped-down roster could lose to this Hornets group. They're really, really bad."

@1NDONLYJAMAICA: "Why is Ben Simmons still in the NBA ."

The Nets improved to 15-33 in 48 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They also snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Ben Simmons
Jan 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) passes off the ball guarded by Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Nets will play their next game on Saturday when they visit Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets in Texas.

On the road, they are 10-17 in the 27 games they have played away from Barclays Center in Brookyn, New York.

