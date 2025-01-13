NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Jazz Game
On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets played the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
The Nets lost by a score of 112-111 (in overtime) to fall to 13-25 in their first 38 games.
Ben Simmons finished with ten points, four rebounds, nine assists and two blocks while shooting 5/9 from the field in 24 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@BrooklynNetcast: "Ben Simmons playing his best basketball as a Brooklyn Net while we are actively tanking is beyond annoying.
Buyout time."
@sochockers: "Season began with Ben Simmons on minute restrictions due to injury, now on minute restrictions due to the tank. You can tell he is more confident in his body, let him cook!"
@morjman__: "today is the first time i'm watching ben simmons
this guy misses every shot but makes every pass"
@bklynnetslover: "Ben Simmons becomes such a try hard against the worst teams"
@JpLIBITY_Sports: "A healthy lock-in Ben Simmons is something different. Bad for the nets tank."
@jsjjazzfan78: "Ben Simmons fall from where he was to where he is now is almost incomprehensible."
@NetsCifer: "All jokes aside, this has been one of Ben Simmons' better scoring games
He's taking advantage of his size and generating shots at the rim in the halfcourt"
Ben Anderson: "Ben Simmons hitting Micah Potter with the too-small motion, then Potter blocking his dunk attempt 30 seconds later is a front-runner for the ridiculous moment of the season."
The Nets will play their next game on Tuesday night when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.