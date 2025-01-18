NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Lakers Game
On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets played the Lakers in Los Angeles, California.
The Nets lost by a score of 102-101 to fall to 14-28 in their first 42 games.
Ben Simmons finished the loss with six points, five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 3/4 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@JpLIBITY_Sports: "Ben Simmons has been good this game right now his defence is needed, but the tanking nets sit him."
@ZerroCent: "Ben Simmons is still a great passer & defender. This summer someone might get a good bargain player man."
@LakerAzulcrema: "We all know Ben Simmons was born to play on the Lakers. I hope I’m in the timeline where that happens"
@Hooptalkwin: "Ben Simmons is still good at basketball. He is disrupting the lakers offense."
@213clipset: "Ben Simmons as a Clipper will have the greatest career comeback in nba history"
Justin Russo: "Watching Ben Simmons is fascinating. Mostly because there are moments in basically every game where you still see the player he used to be—that dominant defender, passer, transition initiator, etc.—and it makes me want that peak version of him back so much."
@moisesxlove: "If Ben Simmons is for sure healthy I would take a flyer on him next year for sure"
The Nets will finish up their road trip when they play the OKC Thunder on Sunday night in Oklahoma.
Simmons is in his third season playing for Brooklyn.