NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets played the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado).
The Nets lost by a score of 124-105 to fall to 13-25 in their first 38 games.
Ben Simmons finished the loss with ten points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 5/7 from the field in 22 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@jmorton78: "Jokic is so good at reviving careers. I wonder what he would do with Ben Simmons?"
Andy Bailey: "You don’t often hear him mentioned in the “what if” conversations that guys like Brandon Roy, Grant Hill, Greg Oden, etc are, but the difference between this version of Ben Simmons and the All-Star one is honestly pretty sad."
@SwipaCam: "Ben Simmons is still a good NBA player. I hope he figures it out."
Ryan Blackburn: "When the Nets run Ben Simmons at center against Nikola Jokic, it really puts into perspective how much like children Jokic makes most people look.
He's got 14-2-4 here in 10 minutes."
@casualtakeking: "Ben Simmons defending Russell Westbrook the same way he’s defended is hilarious 🤣"
@nick_chaplin: "Ben Simmons continues to be careless with the ball..Why are you trying to make passes behind your back ."
@BKNETS417: "It’s so sad how bad his athleticism went out the window. Even with this dunk just barely gets up"
The Nets will resume action on Sunday when they play the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
On the road, they have gone 8-13 in the 21 games they have played away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.