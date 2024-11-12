NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Pelicans Game
On Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets faced off against the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana.
The Nets won by a score of 107-105 to improve to 5-6 in their first 11 games.
Ben Simmons finished with six points, five rebounds, 12 assists and two steals while shooting 3/5 from the field in 22 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.
@PCSportsMedia: "Ben Simmons is wheeling and dealing for the Nets. He had 10 Assists in the First Half."
@_malice7: "Never seen a NBA player lose confidence like Ben Simmons"
@Revngeful: "BEN SIMMONS IS BACK"
@gularzoo2: "Ben Simmons is showing *exactly* what he’s capable of when he’s dialed in. We’ve always known the playmaking ability was there, but to rack up that many dimes in such a short amount of time is next level."
@CryptoBro100x: "Simmons is Back to his Philly Days🔥"
@AuditorFF: "Ben Simmons - you are a flawed shooter maybe the most flawed in NBA history - stop with the trick pass attempts in transition!!! Have you no sense??!!"
Erik Slater: "Ben Simmons had a great first half passing the ball, but he continues to refuse to attack when given an opening in transition.
This second half has been a 180."
Via The Brooklyn Nets: "Ben's 10 first-half assists are tied for his most ever in a half as a Net 👓"
@ChampIAN_33: "Pels are really dumb. How many times are you gonna crash down in the post vs Ben Simmons so he can pass out for an open 3. Like how stupid can you be"
@NickyZzZz1: "Watching this Nets game on LP…I’ll never understand why teams send help when Ben Simmons drives. Let him try to score and live with it….I promise that’s better than leaving a good shooter wide open for a 3."
@wejustwannahoop: "ben simmons could turn this team into the warriors if he was able to play more than 15 MIN a game :/"
The Nets will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center in New York.
Simmons is in his fourth season with the Nets.