NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Raptors Game
On Thursday night, the Brooklyn Nets played the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
The Nets won by a score of 101-94 to improve to 11-16 in their first 27 games of the season.
Ben Simmons finished with 12 points, five rebounds and seven assists while shooting 5/9 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@potentdope47: "Watching Ben Simmons Play He Lost A Lot Of Confidence"
Billy Reinhardt: "Ben Simmons still has a gear of speed that almost surprises you.
It’s not normal for a player of his size to run past great NBA athletes like he does — even post two back surgeries."
Esfandiar Baraheni: "A couple of HUGE buckets from Cam Johnson here -- Ben Simmons doing a great job of wheelin' and dealin'. Nets up 3 with 90 seconds to go."
@WayToo6ixy: "The Raptors letting Ben Simmons cook them when we’re two weeks away from 2025 is a new low point…"
@UnitedNFTWorld1: "Ben Simmons fall of needs to be studied."
@Jerseyhiphop415: "This the kinda Ben Simmons u can build around. He’s opening up his game little by little, I like the fact he’s willing to shoot at the rim. The more he keeps gaining confidence the better the chances they bring him back"
Lucas Kaplan: "Ben Simmons feeling it, and letting the people know about it"
The Nets will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.