NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Raptors Game
On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets played the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
The Nets lost by a score of 130-113 to fall to 12-21 in their first 33 games.
Ben Simmons finished the loss with two points, two rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 1/6 from the field in 25 minutes.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@unitedfan1116: "Ben Simmons is so bad at basketball that he single handedly lost Brooklyn the game. Bonehead move from the coach to keep him in late in the game"
@MiraclePicks22: "Ben Simmons needs to be filing for unemployment that’s how bad he is at basketball…but mf gets to walk around a millionaire 😂😂😂 "
@nick_chaplin: "You lose to a team that lost 11 in a row....Jordi Fernandez your embarrassing that you playing Ben Simmons major minutes"