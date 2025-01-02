Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Raptors Game

Ben Simmons played 25 minutes against the Raptors.

Dec 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) reacts against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets played the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

The Nets lost by a score of 130-113 to fall to 12-21 in their first 33 games.

Ben Simmons finished the loss with two points, two rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 1/6 from the field in 25 minutes.

Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.

@unitedfan1116: "Ben Simmons is so bad at basketball that he single handedly lost Brooklyn the game. Bonehead move from the coach to keep him in late in the game"

@MiraclePicks22: "Ben Simmons needs to be filing for unemployment that’s how bad he is at basketball…but mf gets to walk around a millionaire 😂😂😂 "

@nick_chaplin: "You lose to a team that lost 11 in a row....Jordi Fernandez your embarrassing that you playing Ben Simmons major minutes"

