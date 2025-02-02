NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Rockets Game
On Saturday night, the Brooklyn Nets played the Houston Rockets in Texas.
The Nets won by a score of 110-98.
Ben Simmons finished the win with two points, five rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 1/4 from the field in 24 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@nets_world72380: "Ben Simmons had a good drive but couldn’t finish it off blocked by the rim. Seemed to have ran out of juice"
@theupperlounge: "What's happened to Ben Simmons? Man. He can't make point blank layupd now? That doesn't make sense to me."
@GrimmjowreaperX: "Ben Simmons couldn’t get 6 assists ? It’s over man"
@JeriTsaiNets: "Ben Simmons is showing playoff teams why they should go after him after a buyout"
@RichFettiFTB: "Ben Simmons still does nothing on the court but get cardio smh"
@ftank58: "Watching Ben Simmons and thinking how has gone is sad to see as a hoops fan.. such a gifted prospect"
Adam Spolan: "Ben Simmons had an iso against Reed Sheppard, took a couple of dribbles and passed the ball"
@SamirTooFleezy: "how is ben simmons still employed"
Lucas Kaplan: "Does this Ben Simmons/Trendon Watford/Keon Johnson/Tosan Evbuomwan/Day'Ron Sharpe lineup
have the least outside shooting of any lineup played in the NBA this season?"
The Nets improved to 16-33 in 49 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
On the road, the Nets have gone 11-17 in 28 games played away from Barclays Center in New York.