NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Rockets Game

Ben Simmons played 24 minutes against the Rockets.

Ben Stinar

On Saturday night, the Brooklyn Nets played the Houston Rockets in Texas.

The Nets won by a score of 110-98.

Ben Simmons finished the win with two points, five rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 1/4 from the field in 24 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@nets_world72380: "Ben Simmons had a good drive but couldn’t finish it off blocked by the rim. Seemed to have ran out of juice"

@theupperlounge: "What's happened to Ben Simmons? Man. He can't make point blank layupd now? That doesn't make sense to me."

@GrimmjowreaperX: "Ben Simmons couldn’t get 6 assists ? It’s over man"

@JeriTsaiNets: "Ben Simmons is showing playoff teams why they should go after him after a buyout"

@RichFettiFTB: "Ben Simmons still does nothing on the court but get cardio smh"

@ftank58: "Watching Ben Simmons and thinking how has gone is sad to see as a hoops fan.. such a gifted prospect"

Adam Spolan: "Ben Simmons had an iso against Reed Sheppard, took a couple of dribbles and passed the ball"

@SamirTooFleezy: "how is ben simmons still employed"

Lucas Kaplan: "Does this Ben Simmons/Trendon Watford/Keon Johnson/Tosan Evbuomwan/Day'Ron Sharpe lineup

have the least outside shooting of any lineup played in the NBA this season?"

The Nets improved to 16-33 in 49 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Nets have gone 11-17 in 28 games played away from Barclays Center in New York.

Ben Simmons
