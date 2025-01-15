NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Trail Blazers Game
On Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Nets played the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
The Nets won by a score of 132-114 to improve to 14-26 in their first 40 games.
Ben Simmons finished the win with five points, nine rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 2/6 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@DannyMarang: "Ben Simmons has had 5 passes tonight that would top most players' highlight reels and they're just so normal for him. His ability to so precise at the right time, with the right pace and touch on a pass... it's incredible how simple he makes it look. Could watch it all day."
@JeriTsaiNets: "Ben Simmons is a very good playmaker shame he’s not on a contending team that could use his playmaking 😒"
@hova_mr: "Ben Simmons gets benched so randomly."
StatMuse: "Ben Simmons tonight:
11 AST
9 REB
5 PTS
Nets are 3-1 when Simmons has a 5/5/10 game."
@bensquag: "The Nets have approached the "we have to sub off Ben Simmons in crunch time because he's our best player" section of the tank and it's hilarious."
@DatDude94: "Ben Simmons don’t even look at the basket to check if even maybe he can score"
@Pricee_is_Right: "Nets are such an easy team to beat. Stop pressing Ben Simmons. Play WAY off of him."
The Nets will resume action on Wednesday when they visit the LA Clippers.
On the road, they have gone 9-14 in the 23 games they have played away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Simmons is in his third year playing for the franchise.