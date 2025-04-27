NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nuggets-Clippers Game
On Saturday evening, the LA Clippers hosted the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of their series.
The Clippers lost by a score of 101-99.
Ben Simmons finished with two points and one block while shooting 1/1 from the field in seven minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@bjwilson92: "Ben Simmons is such an underrated addition to this Clippers team. He’s been everywhere defensively. Allows them to trap, switch, hard shoe and recover"
@CDiaz3_: "Ben Simmons went from a being PG to a center lol"
@agentLandoo: "Ben Simmons played some beautiful mins right there"
@mford_jr6: "I don’t want to see Ben Simmons on another basketball court ever"
@RandumbProdigy: "They can never make me hate Ben Simmons"
@213clipset: "Ben Simmons plays offense like the other team permanently has prime Dikembe camping in the paint every possession"
@HarrisonSanford: "Ben Simmons scared to have the ball in his hands for more than .5 seconds"
@michaenscoonfbi: "Complain all you want about Ben Simmons the clippers were lucky to get him. Pound for pound one of the most athletic player at his weight and height even if he can’t score"
@JakeMarc23: "Ty Lue playing Ben Simmons. This guy is gonna live off that 2016 title for eternity."
@yaesmucho: "There are very few things I’m 100% certain about, but I’m confident in using that qualifier when I say that Ben Simmons will end his NBA career without ever attempting a jump shot again"
The series is now tied up at 2-2.
Game 5 will be on Tuesday night in Denver.