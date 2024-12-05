NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Pacers-Nets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center in New York.
The Nets won by a score of 99-90.
Ben Simmons finished with seven points, seven rebounds, nine assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 3/3 from the field in 21 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@JeriTsaiNets: "Ben Simmons might be getting his hops back 👀👀
Any team looking for a player that can guard 1 through 5 with elite defense and playmaking. warning he never wants to shoot the ball though, must be on a team w. a bunch of shooters"
Erik Slater: "Ben Simmons has been very impactful tonight, as has the Nets' entire second unit.
Simmons: +15
Sharpe: +15
Milton: +12"
@djdduecess: "Is Ben Simmons back?? Maybe Embiid was the problem after all. He almost had a Triple Double."
@goldenboytaz: "Ben Simmons never gets minutes now he playing the point all night lol crazy"
@SportsToday78: "Nets with a big win over the Pacers. Ben Simmons played well, small signs his game is coming back."
@BillyReinhardt: "It has still been an up and down season, but Ben Simmons’ best games have come lately.
Less minutes tonight, but could throw this game in with the Phoenix, Boston, New Orleans, Charlotte games as among his best of the season.
Simmons has especially come along defensively as the season has progressed."
@Hockfan445: "This is LSU Tigers Ben Simmons."
The Nets will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.
Simmons is in his third year playing for the franchise.