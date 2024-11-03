NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Pistons-Nets Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center in New York.
The Nets lost by a score of 106-92 to fall to 3-4 in their first seven games of the new season.
Ben Simmons finished the loss with four points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 2/4 from the field in 24 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance.
@hotvegarcade: "Feels like Ben Simmons is actively avoiding trying to score. He will play aggressive defence, but then play slow on offence, just handing it off. Hope a coach can fix his fear of failing"
Erik Slater: "This might be the best move + contested finish I've seen Ben Simmons make since joining the Nets."
@WITNESSKJ: "Ben Simmons remains one of the most painful watches in the NBA.
He plays basketball like he doesn’t want to play basketball.
Doesn’t run hard.
Doesn’t play hard.
Doesn’t look at the rim.
Doesn’t show emotion.
He’s just there.
One of the most tragic career arcs ever."
@NetsDaily: "Ben Simmons with no look pass to Jalen Wilson for 3 off a broken play"
Collin Helwig: "Ben Simmons' first personal of the day comes at the 8:19 point in the third.
Been a clean game for him so far after a rough start to the season in terms of foul trouble."
@Domen128: "Just terrible game. Nets are now even worse in 2nd half. Don't know how that guy Ben Simmons still playing in NBA when he can't make a jumper."
@Avy33322: "Bruh how is Ben Simmons a basketball player💀💀💀"
@oskcore: "real question, how is ben simmons in the league still?, or why does he get minutes. is it purely based off the value of his contract? cos he doesn’t defend as well anymore and does nothing offensively, lack of spacing plus low +/- every game, he is the nets biggest liability"
Simmons is in his fourth season with the Nets organization.
They will play their next game on Monday evening when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Brookyn, New York.