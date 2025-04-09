NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Spurs-Clippers Game
On Tuesday night, the LA Clippers beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 122-117 (at home) in California.
Ben Simmons finished the game with seven rebounds and two assists while shooting 0/3 from the field in 15 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@FeelLikeDrew: "Ben Simmons is so fun to watch. Breath-taking playmaker and passer"
@icantevensee: "why ben simmons get so shook when he get close to the rim with the rock"
@ClipperNationCP: "Ben Simmons sets up the cutting Bogdanovic with a fancy dime 👏"
@_ImTheAnswer: "Ben Simmons misses don’t make sense."
Kyle Pagan: "My buddy sent me this from the Clippers game what has to be the biggest Ben Simmons fan on planet Earth. Apparently he’s got more jerseys too."
@Gmona48: "Defense 👉 Offense Clippers lock down the Spurs. Then Ben Simmons takes off and finds Nico for a corner 3 🔥 Spurs playing great here at Intuit Dome early"
@Karl_Townes: "I don’t think there is ever an athlete who I will ever hate more than Ben Simmons.
Might be the laziest athlete ever with all the talent in the world."
With the win, the Clippers improved to 47-32 in 79 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Following the Spurs, the Clippers will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the Houston Rockets.
At home, they are 29-11 in 40 games.