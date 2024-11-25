NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Kings Game
On Sunday evening, the Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Sacramento Kings in California.
They won by a score of 108-103 to improve to 7-10 in their first 17 games.
Ben Simmons finished with four points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 2/3 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance.
@MoProverbs: "What actually happened to Ben Simmons? He really went from MVP candidate to missing layups he always made. Has sports ever seen anything like it?"
@OGHustle_: "Ben Simmons fall off need to be studied"
@NetsNationCP: "Ben Simmons ELEVATES for the putback 💥"
@vicalmadroq: "That Ben Simmons putback dunk was the first time I see Ben Simmons scored a basket in the NBA since the 2021 Sixers vs Hawks series.
Never watched any Ben Simmons Nets footage either until now vs the Sacramento Kings."
@nick_chaplin: "Ben Simmons has no lift in those Legs of his...You can't keep in on the floor so long"
@Ooduan1: "Bro, I haven’t seen Ben Simmons play basketball in a while. This is a weird sight to me"
@SportsT101877: "Is all mental with Ben Simmons, right?
Wtf Happened to this man?"
@Cantguardzach2: "Ben Simmons really sat on 5 assists the entire game…"
The Nets will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Simmons is in his third season playing for the Nets.
As for the Kings, they dropped to 8-9 in their first 17 games.