NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons Return In Nets-Clippers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets played their first preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers in California.
Ben Simmons made his return to the court for the first time since February.
He finished with two points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 1/5 from the field in 13 minutes of playing time.
The Nets lost by a score of 115-106.
Many fans reacted to the return of Simmons on social media.
@BrooklynNetcast: "The Brooklyn Nets aren’t winning 20 games man, look at Ben Simmons out there 😭"
@BrooklynNetcast: "Tweet is hyperbolic, still rooting for Ben and the Netswill win more than 20 games."
@NBAMemes: "Goodbye offseason Ben Simmons
The Ben Simmons we know is back 😤"
@NetsKingdomAJ: "Ben Simmons with a nice pass to new Brooklyn Net Ziaire Williams."
@Meonatrix: "Ben Simmons? In action? I guess its not the regular season yet"
@chiefmarrr: "PEOPLE FORGOT HOW DOMINATE PRIME BEN SIMMONS IS"
@JeriTsaiNets: "Ben Simmons cuts to the basket and lays up
The previous years he was so apprehensive doing this, hes finally attacking the basket #Netsworld"
@IngramAlerts: "First time he’s even looked at the rim all night"
Simmons is going into his fourth season with the Nets organization.
He finished last year with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.
The Nets will play their first game of the regular season on October 22 when they visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.