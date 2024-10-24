NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons Return In Nets-Hawks Game
On Wednesday evening, Ben Simmons made his return to NBA regular season action when the Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.
After missing most of last season, the three-time All-Star had six points, five rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 3/4 from the field in 24 minutes of playing time.
The Nets kept the game close, but they lost by a score of 110-106.
Many NBA fans reacted to the return of Simmons.
@juloz30: "IF Ben Simmons stays healthy this year, and by healthy i mean by some miracle plays 60+ games. I expect a huge resurgence and a return to stardom. Yes he can’t shoot but that’s never been his game. He’s a great facilitator, great in transition, creates space and an elite passer."
@KewThats: "Lonzo Ball and Ben Simmons playing on the same day feels very rare"
@eaglesfan_3899: "All the owners and general mangers in the league should all agree to only offer him 1 year deals for the rest of his career."
@alldayworkin44: "He couldn’t do this last few seasons so it’s a good look for him now"
@JetLifeStadium: "Imagine if Ben Simmons absolutely balls out and the legs can actually trade him for something of value?"
StatMuse: "Ben Simmons in his season debut:
6 PTS
5 REB
8 AST
3-4 FG
He's back."
The Nets will now travel to Florida for a showdown with the Orlando Magic on Friday evening.
Simmons also met with the media after the game.