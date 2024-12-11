NBA Fans React To Bronny James G League News
Bronny James has appeared in seven NBA games.
In addition, the 20-year-old rookie has also played three G League games for the South Bay Lakers.
After only being expected to play in home G League games, Chris Haynes reported that Bronny will be with South Bay when they face off against the Valley Suns (on the road).
Via Haynes: "Sources: Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James will make his G-League road debut on Thursday in Phoenix against the Valley Suns."
Many fans reacted to the report.
@LALPrime: "needs to play every G-League game.. he needs to develop"
@Makyle_Ice: "They really not letting him leave the pacific time zone"
@LADEig: "I thought he wasn’t playing G league road games?"
@LeotalksLakers: "bruh we don’t need a report on this man let the kid be and let him play"
@javonedmonds45: "Everything they swore he wasn’t gonna do, he’s doing😂😂😂Just accept the fact the dude should’ve transferred to Duquesne instead of declaring for the draft."
@_zaiire_: "Bronny dropping 30"
Shams Charania of ESPN reported more details.
Via Charania: "Lakers' Bronny James will play his first NBA G League South Bay road game on Thursday vs. Valley Suns, sources tell ESPN. James began the G League season shuttling between the Lakers and South Bay home games, but sides kept door open the opportunity for road contests."
Bronny is averaging 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 29.4% from the field in three G League games.
He was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC.