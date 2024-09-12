NBA Fans React To Big Dwyane Wade News
Dwyane Wade is one of the best players in NBA history.
He is most known for his legendary tenure with the Miami Heat from 2003-16.
On Thursday, the Heat announced when they unveil a statue of Wade (October 27).
Via The Heat: "Our franchise GOAT getting basketball’s ultimate honor. Be here when the @DwyaneWade statue is officially unveiled 🔥"
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
Via @ernstnation: "Ima cry 😭 my GOAT 🐐🐐🐐 #Wad3County"
Via @Beatlove91: "Whatever it is, he was on the scorer’s table."
Via @CoachBryceH: "It’s about time! Salute to the flash"
Via Legion Hoops: "The Heat announce that they will unveil a Dwyane Wade statue on October 27th against the Pistons.
Well deserved. 🔥"
@TheeMostWashed: "Wade County"
Via @LakersOnX: "Great, he deserves that recognition"
Via @Moose_NBA: "Genuinely the only player in Heat history who deserves one"
Via @LakersLead: "gotta be this, right? @HeatLead"
Via @2wavy_evons: "udonis haslem deserve one too"
Via @LeGOATBurner23: "LeBron should’ve got one first
2 Rings
2MVPS
2 finals MVPS"
Via @SixthManJake: "Everyone just getting a statue nowadays 🥲"
Wade played 15 seasons for the Heat and helped them win three NBA Championships.
He also had quick stops with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers over his 16 seasons in the NBA.
The Hall of Famer has career averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 1,054 regular season games.