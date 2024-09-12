Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Big Dwyane Wade News

The Miami Heat announced when they will unveil Dwyane Wade's statue.

Ben Stinar

Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade waves to the fans after a special ceremony during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade waves to the fans after a special ceremony during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade is one of the best players in NBA history.

He is most known for his legendary tenure with the Miami Heat from 2003-16.

On Thursday, the Heat announced when they unveil a statue of Wade (October 27).

Via The Heat: "Our franchise GOAT getting basketball’s ultimate honor. Be here when the @DwyaneWade statue is officially unveiled 🔥"

Many fans reacted to the news on social media.

Via @ernstnation: "Ima cry 😭 my GOAT 🐐🐐🐐 #Wad3County"

Via @Beatlove91: "Whatever it is, he was on the scorer’s table."

Via @CoachBryceH: "It’s about time! Salute to the flash"

Via Legion Hoops: "The Heat announce that they will unveil a Dwyane Wade statue on October 27th against the Pistons.

Well deserved. 🔥"

@TheeMostWashed: "Wade County"

Via @LakersOnX: "Great, he deserves that recognition"

Via @Moose_NBA: "Genuinely the only player in Heat history who deserves one"

Via @LakersLead: "gotta be this, right? @HeatLead"

Via @2wavy_evons: "udonis haslem deserve one too"

Via @LeGOATBurner23: "LeBron should’ve got one first
2 Rings
2MVPS
2 finals MVPS"

Via @SixthManJake: "Everyone just getting a statue nowadays 🥲"

Wade played 15 seasons for the Heat and helped them win three NBA Championships.

He also had quick stops with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers over his 16 seasons in the NBA.

Dwyane Wad
Jun 15, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) drives against San Antonio Spurs guard Kawhi Leonard (2) in game five of the 2014 NBA Finals at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The Hall of Famer has career averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 1,054 regular season games.

