NBA Fans React To Big Indiana Pacers Announcement
The Indiana Pacers are coming off a season where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.
One of the biggest reasons for their success has been the coaching of Rick Carlisle (they also reached the 2024 Eastern Conference finals).
This week, the Pacers announced that they had Carlisle to a contract extension.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "We have signed head coach Rick Carlisle to a multi-year extension 📝"
Many fans commented on the news on social media.
@MrProlifique: "The only smart team in Indiana apparently…"
@ColeTheshowBaer: "Thank you guys for not being a complete and utter clown show like the other professional men’s team in town."
@itsJebediah: "ahhh good news for once"
@CorazonNBA: "If there is a franchise that deserves to have good news this summer, it is the Indiana Pacers. And Carlisle's extension is the best possible."
@JeriTsaiNets: "Might be the only coach that could keep his job after a big contract extension. Been too common that coaches who extends after overachieving get fired next season for underachieving ie Thibs"
@dogfoodbill: "Maybe you could have him help restructure the Fever so they don’t squander another season?"
@AmberLCox: "Great news! Best in the business. Congrats, Coach!"
@Heavensville812: "Pacers saving the day for Indy sports related news #YesCers"
@hali_muse: "Back to back ECF & a finals appearance. Should’ve been in the coach of the year convo"
Carlisle was the coach of the Dallas Mavericks when they beat LeBron James and the Miami Heat to win the 2011 NBA Championship.