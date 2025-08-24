Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Big Indiana Pacers Announcement

The Pacers announced that they have signed Rick Carlisle to an extension.

Ben Stinar

Mar 9, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers are coming off a season where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.

One of the biggest reasons for their success has been the coaching of Rick Carlisle (they also reached the 2024 Eastern Conference finals).

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle talks to center Myles Turner (33), forward Obi Toppin (1), forward Aaron Nesmith (23) and guard Ben Sheppard (26) during a timeout against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This week, the Pacers announced that they had Carlisle to a contract extension.

Via The Indiana Pacers: "We have signed head coach Rick Carlisle to a multi-year extension 📝"

Many fans commented on the news on social media.

@MrProlifique: "The only smart team in Indiana apparently…"

@ColeTheshowBaer: "Thank you guys for not being a complete and utter clown show like the other professional men’s team in town."

@itsJebediah: "ahhh good news for once"

@CorazonNBA: "If there is a franchise that deserves to have good news this summer, it is the Indiana Pacers. And Carlisle's extension is the best possible."

@JeriTsaiNets: "Might be the only coach that could keep his job after a big contract extension. Been too common that coaches who extends after overachieving get fired next season for underachieving ie Thibs"

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle motions to his team during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

@dogfoodbill: "Maybe you could have him help restructure the Fever so they don’t squander another season?"

@AmberLCox: "Great news! Best in the business. Congrats, Coach!"

@Heavensville812: "Pacers saving the day for Indy sports related news #YesCers"

@hali_muse: "Back to back ECF & a finals appearance. Should’ve been in the coach of the year convo"

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Carlisle was the coach of the Dallas Mavericks when they beat LeBron James and the Miami Heat to win the 2011 NBA Championship.

