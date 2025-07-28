NBA Fans React To Big Jayson Tatum Injury Update
Jayson Tatum had a heartbreaking injury during the 2025 NBA playoffs that means there is a big chance he will miss all of next season.
That said, the Boston Celtics star was recently spotted (via @thejaysontatumfoundation) without a boot on.
Via @lockedupjb: Jayson Tatum arrives for the annual JTF Charity Golf Tournament
Walking without his boot on"
Many fans reacted to the clip on social media.
@ChrisMailhoit: It’s good if he can keep that range of motion. As long as the doc agrees dropping the boot as soon as possible is great."
@kraftyq: "My goat got so much aura"
@BigStepaBigDawg: "My Goat is healing"
@DemonMisfit4: "good to see his recovery is going well"
Troy Williams: "i know that feeling of getting out the boot and wearing two shoes again but slow down my boy, i know that Achilles was tired that day 😂😂"
@JKostoulakos: "Look at you @jaytatum0 ! Walking without your boot on!! You’re coming along so fast in your recovery 👏 ❤️🩹"
@meatsquat: "The league is better with him healthy - hope he has a good rehab"
@notreallyheem: "Chill 0 we don’t need you to rush😭😭"
@CartierMade00: "He shouldn't rush it bruh take ya time"
Tatum finished last season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.
He has made six straight NBA All-Star Games.
The Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.