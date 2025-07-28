Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Big Jayson Tatum Injury Update

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was seen in a video online.

Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Jayson Tatum had a heartbreaking injury during the 2025 NBA playoffs that means there is a big chance he will miss all of next season.

That said, the Boston Celtics star was recently spotted (via @thejaysontatumfoundation) without a boot on.

Via @lockedupjb: Jayson Tatum arrives for the annual JTF Charity Golf Tournament

Walking without his boot on"

Many fans reacted to the clip on social media.

@ChrisMailhoit: It’s good if he can keep that range of motion. As long as the doc agrees dropping the boot as soon as possible is great."

@kraftyq: "My goat got so much aura"

@BigStepaBigDawg: "My Goat is healing"

@DemonMisfit4: "good to see his recovery is going well"

Jayson Tatum NBA
May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts on the court after an injury in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tatum would leave the game with an injury after this play. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Troy Williams: "i know that feeling of getting out the boot and wearing two shoes again but slow down my boy, i know that Achilles was tired that day 😂😂"

@JKostoulakos: "Look at you @jaytatum0 ! Walking without your boot on!! You’re coming along so fast in your recovery 👏 ❤️‍🩹"

@meatsquat: "The league is better with him healthy - hope he has a good rehab"

@notreallyheem: "Chill 0 we don’t need you to rush😭😭"

@CartierMade00: "He shouldn't rush it bruh take ya time"

Tatum finished last season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.

He has made six straight NBA All-Star Games.

Jayson Tatum
May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dunks the ball in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

