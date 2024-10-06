NBA Fans React To Big P.J. Tucker News
P.J. Tucker has been one of the best role players in the NBA over the last decade.
That said, he had a limited role on the Los Angeles Clippers last season, where he only appeared in 28 games (and averaged 15.0 minutes of playing time per contest).
On Sunday, the Clippers announced that Tucker will now be away from the team.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic: "The Clippers and forward PJ Tucker have mutually agreed for the 13-year NBA veteran to be away from the team as the sides work toward a resolution for his future."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@HPbasketball: "Might be washed but Denver needs to be on line 1."
@NewMediaSports_: "Lakers on a vet min"
Duncan Smith: "This is the resolution. Go home and hang out with your shoes PJ"
@KingBacca22x: "Isn’t this like the 2nd or 3rd time this has happened"
@30problemz: "Curry and the Warriors will revive his career."
@HeatvsHaters: "I miss Heat PJ"
@MavsFilmRoom: "In his last game as a Clipper…"
@LaRespectful_: "He'll be back on the most random team in a week lol"
Tucker was the 35th pick in the 2006 NBA Draft out of Texas.
He has played 13 seasons for the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.
His career averages are 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 883 games.