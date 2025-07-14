Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Big Victor Wembanyama Announcement

According to Maxime Aubin of L'Équipe, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has been cleared for basketball activities.

Sep 30, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) answers questions from the media during Media day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) answers questions from the media during Media day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama made the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

That said, he had his season cut short due to a medical issue.

Via Spurs.com (on February 20): "The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Victor Wembanyama has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The condition was discovered when Wembanyama returned to San Antonio following the All-Star Game in San Francisco. Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. The team will provide updates as appropriate."

Mar 7, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks on from the bench during the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

On Monday, Maxime Aubin of L'Équipe reported that Wembanyama has now been cleared for basketball activities.

Via Aubin: "Victor Wembanyama has announced he’s officially recovered from the blood clot in his shoulder."

Many fans reacted to the news on social media.

@SGAisGoated: "A healthy and improved Wemby will be a scary sight to see next season 😮‍💨"

@lecutiepiejames: "27/12/4 with 4.5 blocks"

@NoWayTinooo: "Next season:
All Star
All NBA
All Def
DPOY"

@AthletesAssets: "Spurs are so dangerous this year."

@MugiHoops: "I’m predicting he’s gonna be a top 4 player in the league next season, we’re gonna look at season avgs of 27/12/4/2/4 on 60% TS"

Dec 31, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the first half against the LA Clippers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

@jokicgoatic15: "Spurs are lowkey a superteam"

@DuckzSzn: "2026 MVP DPOY and comeback player of the year loading"

@sergiohsaucedoo: "Spurs to the finals"

Wembanyama finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 46 games.

He was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Published |Modified
