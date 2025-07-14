NBA Fans React To Big Victor Wembanyama Announcement
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama made the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.
That said, he had his season cut short due to a medical issue.
Via Spurs.com (on February 20): "The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Victor Wembanyama has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The condition was discovered when Wembanyama returned to San Antonio following the All-Star Game in San Francisco. Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. The team will provide updates as appropriate."
On Monday, Maxime Aubin of L'Équipe reported that Wembanyama has now been cleared for basketball activities.
Via Aubin: "Victor Wembanyama has announced he’s officially recovered from the blood clot in his shoulder."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
Wembanyama finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 46 games.
He was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.