NBA Fans React To Boban Marjanovic News
Boban Marjanovic is coming off a year where he appeared in 14 games for the Houston Rockets.
He finished the season with averages of 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field.
Over the summer, Marjanovic became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
On Tuesday, BasketNews reported that the nine-year veteran will sign with a team in Turkey.
Via BasketNews: "After spending 9 seasons in the NBA, Boban Marjanovic will make his return to the EuroLeague and will play for Fenerbahce"
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Tobias Harris: "Lets go braté!!!! 🔥🔥 @BobanMarjanovic"
Via @NBAMemes: "NGL Boban Marjanovic is really one of the few guys in the league that has 0 haters. ❤️"
Via @zachkram: "A fond farewell to Boban, a delightful character and one of the greatest statistical players in NBA history:"
Via Podcast P with Paul George: "All the best to Boban in Turkey!
Will be missed having him in the NBA"
Via @BillLand: "Everybody in the NBA will miss Boban!"
Via SHIVAM PATEL: "Boban brought so much joy and excitement to the court. Wishing him all the best in this new chapter 🙏"
Via @MikeBeauvais: "Boban Marjanović’s last act on an NBA court was to ensure Clippers fans got free chicken sandwiches by bricking two free throws.
Farewell to a giant and a gentleman."
Via @OKCSTEEZ: "The league is in Trouble 🏀"
Via SLAM: "Boban Marjanović has signed with Fenerbahce in Turkey. If this is the end of his NBA career, we've all been blessed to see him tower above the League"
Marjanovic spent nine seasons in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.