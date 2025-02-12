NBA Fans React To Bol Bol's Performance In Grizzlies-Suns Game
On Tuesday night, the Phoenix Suns hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in Arizona.
The Suns lost by a score of 119-112.
Despite the loss, Bol Bol had one of the best games of his NBA career.
The former Oregon star finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks while shooting 7/16 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@balldontstop: "Bol Bol should have been in the Suns lineup all year. It's a shame that a talent like this was held back."
StatMuse: "Bol Bol in his first start as a Sun:
18 PTS
14 REB (season-high)
2 STL
4 BLK (ties career-high)
His first double-double since February of 2024."
Hoop Central: "Bol Bol over the last 3 games:
18 PTS - 14 REB - 4 BLK
19 PTS - 7 REB - 4 BLK
12 PTS - 3 REB - 3 BLK"
@andreforgottt: "literally the only positive thing to happen to this team this month"
@classiccalan: "He’s got insane potential y’all just wanted to write him off 🤷♂️"
@_SchuZ_: "Bol Bol goes on a nice stretch nearly every season and then slowly gets removed from the lineup again. Hopefully, the Suns give him a longer leash this time around."
@nando17celtics: "I really hope he stays on this pace. He usually eventually gets lazy. He can have a long career if he doesn’t"
Bol Bol is in his sixth NBA season.
He has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic.