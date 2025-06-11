NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown Announcement
Jaylen Brown has played all nine seasons of his pro career for the Boston Celtics.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP finished this past year with averages of 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday morning, the Celtics announced an update on Brown.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Jaylen Brown today underwent a successful right knee arthroscopic debridement procedure. He is expected to participate in training camp without limitation."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@TimKoska: "Hopefully he gets right. The knee clearly compromised his game"
@SurgeTheShooter: "#1 option next season. Gotta be ready"
@PSBon2: "Who team was banged up but no excuses. This next run gone be one for the books"
@bbulutbb8: "How ab the contract situation? Will he be in the team next season? Are we getting someone else to replace Tatum? We got a lot of questions admin????"
@cfc_adarsh: "Knew smtg was wrong with him, hope he recovers well and has a career year"
@georgeayemoh: "Idk if it’s just me but Tatum and Brown need to go back to their leaner frame from what i watched last year."
@yvanie_a: "Take your time and heal"
@justdoitchriss2: "it’s not news now but the lack of transparency the medical staff/celtics organization displays whenever it comes to players injuries is truly the worst. it’s been going on for about a decade and JB is one of many examples"
The Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in six games).