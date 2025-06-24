NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown Trade Speculation
Jaylen Brown has been with the Boston Celtics for all nine years of his pro career.
That said, the Celtics have been the most active team to start the 2025 offseason.
Via Legion Hoops: "The NBA’s second apron is ruthless.
Celtics have now had to part ways with Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Brutal."
There has been a lot of speculation that the Celtics could end up moving Brown.
Many people have reacted to the rumblings on social media.
Legion Hoops: "I’m being told the Celtics are seriously considering trading Jaylen Brown.
Would be a stunner."
@SportingLogical: "This Jaylen Brown trade is going to break the internet"
@JwacReactions: "I bet it happens before the Draft, and they get #2 from San Antonio, and a bunch of other assets"
@BOSFred7: "Do Celtics fans actually want Jaylen Brown to get traded?"
Noa Dalzell: "If Jaylen Brown does get traded (I still don' think he will) it will for sure be to a team none of us have considered, just like Jrue Holiday's case"
@bansky: "That Jaylen brown for Giannis 2:37 am shams tweet at the end of these Celtics moves is gonna rock me to my core"
@CoreyB08: "Let me express multiple things
1. I do not want Jaylen Brown traded
2. If he is traded it’s going to be for one of the biggest packages we may have seen in recent years
3. I trust Brad with the future of this team."
@Tatums0Burner: "If Jaylen Brown gets traded I’ll be heartbroken. But I will ALWAYS trust Brad Stevens."
@SavageSports_: "It’s just not necessary to trade Jaylen Brown."
Brown finished the year with averages of 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 63 games.