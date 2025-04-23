Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum Announcement

The Boston Celtics announced that Jayson Tatum is doubtful for Game 2.

Oct 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will host the Orlando Magic for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

Before the game, the Celtics announced that Jayson Tatum is listed as doubtful on the injury report.

Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. Orlando:

Jayson Tatum (right distal radius bone bruise) - DOUBTFUL"

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

Keith Smith: "Jayson Tatum even being listed as doubtful for Game 2 tells you how he's feeling. He doesn't miss games unless the team forces him to take a rest day. This bone bruise in his wrist must really be bothering him if there's that much of a chance he'll miss a playoff game."

@BrianSuttererMD: "If it was concerning he’d be “out”.

Doubtful is good news. Means it would be safe for him to play if pain/function were ok"

Dan Greenberg: "Doubtful is a little surprising"

@GECypress: "Going to the game on Friday I hope I get to see him play in person he was out the last magic game I went to as well unlucky"

Apr 20, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) gets fouled by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Marc D'Amico: "Surprising news. Let’s hope Tatum has a quick recovery."

@thewaynebreezie: "I knew it the moment he hit the ground"

@CELTICStheBAWLZ: "We are definitely losing without him"

@_Mafioso255: "He is gonna be fine by game time. 🤲🏾🤞🏾"

Apr 11, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks to referee John Conley (56) during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Celtics won Game 1 (on Sunday) by a score of 103-86.

Tatum finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/22 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range.

