NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum Announcement
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will host the Orlando Magic for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Before the game, the Celtics announced that Jayson Tatum is listed as doubtful on the injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. Orlando:
Jayson Tatum (right distal radius bone bruise) - DOUBTFUL"
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Keith Smith: "Jayson Tatum even being listed as doubtful for Game 2 tells you how he's feeling. He doesn't miss games unless the team forces him to take a rest day. This bone bruise in his wrist must really be bothering him if there's that much of a chance he'll miss a playoff game."
@BrianSuttererMD: "If it was concerning he’d be “out”.
Doubtful is good news. Means it would be safe for him to play if pain/function were ok"
Dan Greenberg: "Doubtful is a little surprising"
@GECypress: "Going to the game on Friday I hope I get to see him play in person he was out the last magic game I went to as well unlucky"
Marc D'Amico: "Surprising news. Let’s hope Tatum has a quick recovery."
@thewaynebreezie: "I knew it the moment he hit the ground"
@CELTICStheBAWLZ: "We are definitely losing without him"
@_Mafioso255: "He is gonna be fine by game time. 🤲🏾🤞🏾"
The Celtics won Game 1 (on Sunday) by a score of 103-86.
Tatum finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/22 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range.