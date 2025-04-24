NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum Announcement
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics will play the Orlando Magic (in Florida) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Celtics could remain without their best player, as they have announced that Jayson Tatum is listed as doubtful.
Tatum missed Game 2 (on Wednesday).
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report for tomorrow at Orlando:
Jrue Holiday (right hamstring strain) - QUESTIONABLE
Jayson Tatum (right distal radius bone bruise) - DOUBTFUL"
Many NBA fans reacted to the news on social media.
@CelticsLead: "three of our starters are injured smh"
@celticspilled: "Cursed team"
@psilowhack: "That Orlando series needs to be done asap"
@Graving0: "Good let tatum take his time"
@gReenbean_26: "Are you kidding me"
Justin Turpin: "Jayson Tatum has only missed 2+ games in a row four times in his career:
3 - 1/24/20 thru 1/28/20
5- 1/15/21 thru 1/24/21
4 - 12/27/21 thru 1/02/22
2 - 4/12/24 thru 4/14/24"
@ItsCelticsBall: "He’s definitely not playin again…"
@SavsBets: "Derrick white masterclass this time, trust!"
@LucasBryner3: "Just keep resting Boston will sweep regardless!!"
@jmsoupie: "Celtics most likely going to attempt to win this series without Jayson Tatum. If they win game 3? You can count on it."
Tatum finished the regular season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.
The Celtics lead the series 2-0.
Game 4 will be on Sunday night (also in Orlando).