NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum Announcement

The Boston Celtics announced an update on Jayson Tatum.

Oct 2, 2023; Boston, Celtics, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks with sports media during Boston Celtics Media Day. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2023; Boston, Celtics, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks with sports media during Boston Celtics Media Day. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics lost to the New York Knicks by a score of 121-113.

Despite falling into a 3-1 hole in the series, the more significant worry was that Jayson Tatum left with a serious injury.

The Celtics have now announced an update on Tatum.

Via the Boston Celtics: "Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."

Many people reacted to the news.

@TDuffy669: "Insane how such a career changing injury can just happen in a snap like that."

@CelticsGRD: "Rest up CHAMP.

Celtics Nation will be awaiting the return."

@pawellwitt: "Really unfortunate. Could be ready to come back after all star break 2026"

@WinEdgeX: "Brutal loss. Hope he recovers well! Congrats to the Knicks on the series win."

@CelticsLead: "rest up Tatum, we need you back out there 💔"

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts on the court after an injury in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tatum would leave the game with an injury after this play. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kevin O'Connor: "So heartbreaking man. In the prime of his career. Only can hope that Tatum makes a full recovery."

Troy Lavallee: "I’ve watched enough Celtics City lately to remember that this is just how it goes in Boston. Most decorated franchise in history and most freak accidents of any franchise."

Rachel Nichols: "Tatum & the Celtics wasting no time…he’s out of surgery already. Return to play after a torn Achilles tends to be 8-12 months (with occasional exceptions)."

@JesusQuinonez_: "Can the Celtics win without him?"

@EMB1ID: "There has never been a sports fan in history to have it worse than me"

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is helped off the court by after an injury in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tatum would leave the game with an injury after this play. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tatum finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.

He has played eight NBA seasons (all for the Celtics).

