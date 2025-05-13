NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum Announcement
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics lost to the New York Knicks by a score of 121-113.
Despite falling into a 3-1 hole in the series, the more significant worry was that Jayson Tatum left with a serious injury.
The Celtics have now announced an update on Tatum.
Via the Boston Celtics: "Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."
Many people reacted to the news.
@TDuffy669: "Insane how such a career changing injury can just happen in a snap like that."
@CelticsGRD: "Rest up CHAMP.
Celtics Nation will be awaiting the return."
@pawellwitt: "Really unfortunate. Could be ready to come back after all star break 2026"
@WinEdgeX: "Brutal loss. Hope he recovers well! Congrats to the Knicks on the series win."
@CelticsLead: "rest up Tatum, we need you back out there 💔"
Kevin O'Connor: "So heartbreaking man. In the prime of his career. Only can hope that Tatum makes a full recovery."
Troy Lavallee: "I’ve watched enough Celtics City lately to remember that this is just how it goes in Boston. Most decorated franchise in history and most freak accidents of any franchise."
Rachel Nichols: "Tatum & the Celtics wasting no time…he’s out of surgery already. Return to play after a torn Achilles tends to be 8-12 months (with occasional exceptions)."
@JesusQuinonez_: "Can the Celtics win without him?"
@EMB1ID: "There has never been a sports fan in history to have it worse than me"
Tatum finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.
He has played eight NBA seasons (all for the Celtics).