NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Joe Mazzulla Announcement
Joe Mazzulla has been the head coach of the Boston Celtics for the previous three seasons.
In that span, they have been to the Eastern Conference finals twice (and won the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks).
On Friday, the Celtics announced that they had signed Mazzulla to a contract extension.
Via The Boston Celtics: "We have signed Joe Mazzulla to a multi-year contract extension"
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@BosSportsBros: "LFG - Mazulla ball here to stay"
@CelticsGotNext: "W !!!!!!!"
@BriMarieD: "Yaaayyyy psycho Joe forever !!!"
@MoeJazulla: "looks like i’ll never have to change my username"
@RegalMill388: "Can't think of a better Celtics coach."
@csl_duke: "Great news. Love this guy. Fantastic leader and seems to know when to push and when to boost.
Also... "Nobody cares.""
The Celtics finished last year as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in six games).
"2024 NBA Champion
Youngest coach to win The Finals since Bill Russell
Four-time Eastern Conference Coach of the Month
215-81 overall record (.726)
Averaging over 60 wins a season
Joe Cool is here to stay"