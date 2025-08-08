Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Joe Mazzulla Announcement

The Celtics made an announcement about Joe Mazzulla.

Ben Stinar

Oct 2, 2023; Boston, Celtics, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with sports media during Boston Celtics Media Day. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Joe Mazzulla has been the head coach of the Boston Celtics for the previous three seasons.

In that span, they have been to the Eastern Conference finals twice (and won the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks).

On Friday, the Celtics announced that they had signed Mazzulla to a contract extension.

Via The Boston Celtics: "We have signed Joe Mazzulla to a multi-year contract extension"

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

@BosSportsBros: "LFG - Mazulla ball here to stay"

@CelticsGotNext: "W !!!!!!!"

@BriMarieD: "Yaaayyyy psycho Joe forever !!!"

@MoeJazulla: "looks like i’ll never have to change my username"

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla coaches against the New York Knicks during the first quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

@RegalMill388: "Can't think of a better Celtics coach."

@csl_duke: "Great news. Love this guy. Fantastic leader and seems to know when to push and when to boost.

Also... "Nobody cares.""

Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches from the sideline as they take on the Orlando Magic during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Celtics finished last year as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.

They lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in six games).

Via The Boston Celtics:

"2024 NBA Champion
Youngest coach to win The Finals since Bill Russell
Four-time Eastern Conference Coach of the Month
215-81 overall record (.726)
Averaging over 60 wins a season

Joe Cool is here to stay"

