NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Latest Signing

The Boston Celtics have signed Amari Williams.

Apr 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the parquet floor at center court before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Amari Williams played his final season of college basketball at Kentucky.

He was the 46th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics.

On Friday, the Celtics announced that they had officially signed Williams to a two-way contract.

Via The Boston Celtics: "We have signed Amari Williams to a two-way contract ☘️"

Many fans reacted to the news on social media.

@TheMetsX: "He’ll probably have a really nice year in Maine, he can use it"

@CelticsGRD: "Sup mate.

I see a lot of 15 rebound games for the Maine Celtics coming up"

@cloudxjumper: "Gonna be a great player, gonna take some getting used to seeing 77 with Williams on the back again.. giving me flashbacks to timelord"

@BeverlyLevay: "Congratulations, Amari! Smart move, Celtics, he’s a great player and even better person!"

Williams finished last year with averages of 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 56.1% from the field in 36 games.

