NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Officially Signing 8-Year Veteran
Chris Boucher finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 10.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.2% from the filed in 50 games.
The 32-year-old had spent the seven years playing for the Toronto Raptors (before signing with the Boston Celtics this week).
Many fans on social media reacted to the Celtics officially signed Boucher.
@Tatums0Burner: "LETS GOOOO BANNER 19"
@TruckBon: "good move man"
@emmanuelabuh511: "Good luck Chris, u are forever in my hearts as Fans of Toronto Raptors."
@SwoMo22: "Sign Ben Simmons"
@CaydenTayl37294: "Get that ring Chris"
@RaptorsDax: "Youre gonna love him"
@thejackth: "Completely forgot about this, excitement levels have jumped back up"
@TommyOB009: "I liked him in Toronto a few years back. Nice low end flyer with some upside for depth.☘️"
@Green_Jays: "I remember seeing him play in person on the Raptors 905 vs the Maine Celtics/Red Claws. He goes beast mode.
Hell yeah, good signing!"
Boucher has won two NBA Championships with the Warriors and Raptors.
His career averages are 8.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field in 407 games.
Via NBA G League: "Never forget when Chris Boucher won the 2019 G League MVP and DPOY then finished off the year with an NBA CHAMPIONSHIP! 🏆🏆🏆"