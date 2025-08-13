Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Recent Release Of Player

The Boston Celtics waived Miles Norris.

Ben Stinar

Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Miles Norris is coming off his rookie season in the NBA where he appeared in three games for the Boston Celtics.

This week, the 25-year-old was waived by the team.

Via The Boston Celtics: "We have waived Miles Norris."

Many fans reacted to the news on social media.

@FallenImpacts: "Cool now give me Charles Bassey and Ben Simmons"

@CalebC124: "NOOOOOOOOO… who is that"

@Shea_Fratterson: "Aw man"

Miles Norris
Apr 9, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50), Boston Celtics forward Miles Norris (44) and forward Torrey Craig (12) battle for the ball during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.