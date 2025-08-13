NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Recent Release Of Player
The Boston Celtics waived Miles Norris.
Miles Norris is coming off his rookie season in the NBA where he appeared in three games for the Boston Celtics.
This week, the 25-year-old was waived by the team.
Via The Boston Celtics: "We have waived Miles Norris."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@FallenImpacts: "Cool now give me Charles Bassey and Ben Simmons"
@CalebC124: "NOOOOOOOOO… who is that"
@Shea_Fratterson: "Aw man"
