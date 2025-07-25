NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Releasing 3-Year Player
JD Davison has spent part of three NBA seasons playing for the Boston Celtics.
The former Alabama star was waived by the team on Thursday afternoon.
Via The Boston Celtics: "We have waived JD Davison."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@lockedupjb: "Ben Simmons welcome to Boston"
@TGTatum4_3: "Terrible decision"
@DeepToNabers: "That man won a chip and all he gets is 5 words"
@KathiMo35070411: "Can we ever hear any positive Celtics news?
JD ruled in the G League. So much potential we just lost."
@OdjHoops: "Kind of crazy how a player can win G League MVP but still be so far away from a role in the NBA
Only two of these dudes are in the league rn, and they’re both bigs
It’s just so difficult for these smaller, offensive minded guards to make it"
Noa Dalzell: "Hope JD Davison gets a chance to show he can ball out for an NBA team next season. G League MVP deserves an opportunity somewhere"
@Lord_Marco_C: "Celtics aren't even attempting to be contenders next season so why not finally give him a real opportunity in NBA games smh"
@real_bjones: "We couldn’t trade the G league MVP anywhere for draft capital?"
@BiggLynch: "The Celtics have decided to waive NBA champion & G League MVP JD Davison Thank you for your service, and we wish you all the best in your career.
A disappointing move..."
Davison finished last year with averages of 2.1 points per contest while shooting 35.3% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 16 games.
He was the 53rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.