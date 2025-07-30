NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Signing Elite Shooter
Max Shulga is coming off a strong season of college basketball at VCU.
He had averages of 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 35 games.
On Wednesday, Shulga signed a two-way deal with the Boston Celtics.
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS: "NEW: The Celtics have officially signed Max Shulga to a two-way contract, per sources.
Shulga was selected with the 57th pick and averaged 5 points and 3.8 assists across five Summer League games."
Many people reacted to the news of the signing on social media.
@nieves_her66853: "Don’t think he will have much of an NBA future, but we’ll see."
@BrettCombs20: "Hell ya! Congrats Max!"
@lontnlls: "Bro either needs to develop like Haus3r or be the next JD"
@onyohead38: "Looked terrible in summer league for a guy who was supposed to be a great shooter he was awful"
@RFletcher_VT: "Unless Miles Norris is swapped out (unlikely), it looks like it’s going to be Max Shulga, Amari Williams and Norris on two-ways this season.
Shulga didn’t shoot it well in Summer League, but was a hounding full court defender and a steady hand as the primary PG."
@Handsome_Jake_: "This kid is interesting"
The Celtics finished last season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in six games).