NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Signing Elite Shooter

The Celtics have signed Max Shulga.

Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics general manager Brad Stevens talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Max Shulga is coming off a strong season of college basketball at VCU.

He had averages of 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 35 games.

On Wednesday, Shulga signed a two-way deal with the Boston Celtics.

Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS: "NEW: The Celtics have officially signed Max Shulga to a two-way contract, per sources.

Shulga was selected with the 57th pick and averaged 5 points and 3.8 assists across five Summer League games."

Many people reacted to the news of the signing on social media.

@nieves_her66853: "Don’t think he will have much of an NBA future, but we’ll see."

@BrettCombs20: "Hell ya! Congrats Max!"

@lontnlls: "Bro either needs to develop like Haus3r or be the next JD"

@onyohead38: "Looked terrible in summer league for a guy who was supposed to be a great shooter he was awful"

@RFletcher_VT: "Unless Miles Norris is swapped out (unlikely), it looks like it’s going to be Max Shulga, Amari Williams and Norris on two-ways this season.

Shulga didn’t shoot it well in Summer League, but was a hounding full court defender and a steady hand as the primary PG."

@Handsome_Jake_: "This kid is interesting"

Mar 19, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; VCU Rams player Max Shulga during a press conference at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Celtics finished last season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.

They lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in six games).

