NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Trade Announcement
This week, the Boston Celtics made the announcement that they had traded Georges Niang to the Utah Jazz.
Niang was traded to the Celtics over the offseason, so he never appeared in a game for the franchise.
Via The Boston Celtics: "We have traded Georges Niang and two future second-round picks to the Utah Jazz for RJ Luis Jr"
Many NBA fans reacted to the announcement on social media.
@PrizePicks: "league breaking trade"
@DarcangeloJim: "Salary dump. Though it makes total sense"
@CelticsGRD: "Video tribute when the Celtics play Utah is going to put me into tears."
@Leonard_Nemoy: "Thank you very much. It’s all I had hoped for in the last 85 days"
@CityOfChampion2: "Thank you Brad you traded that minivan for a mustang."
@77Buckets: "yall late"
@JohnRGray: "Poverty franchise with cheap ownership"
@TunechiHndrxx: "I don’t care if we lost the trade georges niang is off my team 🙏"
Niang had been coming off a solid year for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The 32-year-old has also spent time with the Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers over nine NBA seasons.
Via StatMuse: "Highest win% by an active player (min. 500 GP):
.726 — Kawhi
.670 — Tatum
.665 — Draymond
.665 — Mitchell
.654 — Niang"
The Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.