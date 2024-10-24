NBA Fans React To Brandon Miller Injury News In Hornets-Rockets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets are playing the Houston Rockets in Texas.
Brandon Miller had six points, one rebound, one assist and one steal while shooting 2/4 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 11 minutes of playing time.
However, Miller got injured during the game, and he will not return for the remainder of the night.
Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "INJURY UPDATE: @hornets guard Brandon Miller (L Hip Soreness) will not return to tonight’s game"
Many fans reacted to the news.
@BrosephSZN: "this is the most cursed franchise in sports history"
@kdawgstatus: "Brandon Miller got hurt wtf? Hornets cant catch a break"
Keith Smith: "First games tonight aren't even over and we've already seen Brandon Miller, Immanuel Quickley and James Wiseman get ruled out for the night with injuries.
Enough of this already!"
@random2knerd: "brandon miller might’ve just had the most impressive 6 point game in history of the game of basketball"
@DevinMcHale_: "Brandon Miller hip injury first game, our season over already"
@Y2Shadows: "Brandon Miller out the rest of the game?
I’m not watching, lemme Swap them out w/ a different game"
Miller was the second pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Alabama.
He finished his rookie season with averages of 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Following the Rockets, the Hornets will visit the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening.