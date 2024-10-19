NBA Fans React To Bronny James' 17-Point Performance Against Warriors
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers concluded the preseason when they lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 132-74 in San Francisco.
They sat all of their key players and gave the young guys a lot of minutes.
Bronny James was inserted into the starting lineup, and he finished with 17 points, four rebounds, three steals and one block while shooting 7/17 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.
@jdub3o: "when I watch this I see what Givony saw when he had him in the top 10 way back when. lots of his dad in a lot of this."
@franklinisbored: "I don’t like the +/- but that’s his best game by far"
@ElyradX: "He’s pretty good when the other team is up by 60."
@SixthManJake: "I TOLD YALL MAN. HE GONNA BE GREAT 🔥"
@BronGotGame: "Slowly but surely he will wreak havoc on the league"
@AceBeenDat: "Give him some time and he gon be a great player"
@drake2874: "How you do all this and get -37 +/-"
@tronnniel: "Can we give this attention to the #1 pick please?"
@Lebronin1: "This is just the beginning"
The Lakers finished the preseason with a 2-4 record in six games.
They will open up the 2024-25 regular season on Tuesday evening when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles.
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season at USC.