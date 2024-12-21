NBA Fans React To Bronny James' 6-Point Performance In Lakers G League Game
On Saturday, Bronny James played his seventh game for the South Bay Lakers (G League).
The former USC guard finished with six points, four rebounds, seven assists, one steal, one block and six turnovers while shooting 3/7 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range.
That said, the Lakers were still able to beat the Osceoa Magic by a score of 120-104.
Many fans reacted to Bronny's performance.
@AceBeenDat: "I thought he was bouncing back"
@TrolledByKBR: "Imagine scoring less than 10 points in the g league😂 "
@thebrettjames1: "Didn’t play as bad as the stats show."
@LONDO87540615: "Had an all around game. Not horrible, bro had some nice assists from what I seen ngl"
@LSH_lakeshow: "Bronny James Highlights vs Magic :
6 PTS
7 AST (Career High)
4 REB
1 STL
1 BLK
Didn't look for his shot today, but Bronny was sure looking for easy shots for his teammates. Some players can easily just swing a basketball, but most of his assists this morning was off pure instinct that really can't be taught, but he literally was gifted the gift from his pops that's for sure lol
Watch the last clip in this video and tell me that's not a mini LeBron. Great game from Bronny today and the Lakers so he and Olivari deserve to have some fun on their last day in Orlando."
@Steven_Matthew2: "Bronny is starting to get comfortable. It’s so nice to see and they should’ve never allowed him to play only home games from the beginning. Let him get all the reps he can get"
@magno_jez12: "James vision.
I'm rooting for this kid to succeed .
Keep up the work Bronny."
@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY JAMES TODAY
6 PTS (3-7 FG)
7 AST
4 REB
1 STL
1 BLK
PLAYMAKER AND DEFENDER"
Bronny has also appeared in seven NBA games with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 20-year-old was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.